Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.46 and a 12 month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

