Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $65,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 662,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 47,759 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $442,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 65,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,889. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.