Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 225,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
NYSE:VEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 9,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,699. The company has a market cap of $488.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $60.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03.
In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vectrus Company Profile
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
