Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 225,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:VEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 9,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,699. The company has a market cap of $488.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $60.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.03.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Vectrus by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

