VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $4,109.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,919.41 or 0.98053301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00046410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00037789 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.00624974 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,349,972 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.