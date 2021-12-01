Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded to Outperform Overweight by National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$12.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.41. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.13 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 2.78.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

