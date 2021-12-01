Verso Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Verso has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $79,516.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00094426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.07958691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.72 or 1.00218683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

