VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $2,389,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.42. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

