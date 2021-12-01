Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 2,495 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.32 and a twelve month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

