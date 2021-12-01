Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $393.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock valued at $689,307,131. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

