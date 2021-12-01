Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Achieves $161.62 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $161.62 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00205667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.40 or 0.00656030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,670,089 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

