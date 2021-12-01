Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

adidas (FRA: ADS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2021 – adidas was given a new €294.00 ($334.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/16/2021 – adidas was given a new €345.00 ($392.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €368.00 ($418.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($375.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €345.00 ($392.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($329.55) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €375.00 ($426.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($386.36) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/8/2021 – adidas was given a new €350.00 ($397.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($329.55) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/21/2021 – adidas was given a new €368.00 ($418.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/15/2021 – adidas was given a new €345.00 ($392.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($375.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/4/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($375.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €276.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €294.25. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.