Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Down 34.4% in November

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,626. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

