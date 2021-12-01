World Token Price Reaches $0.0239 on Top Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. World Token has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $67,789.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.23 or 0.07998694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,021.35 or 1.00191875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,765,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

