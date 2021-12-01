WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Hits $5.60 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $12.17 or 0.00021344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $491,342.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063883 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00071285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00094128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.59 or 0.07961813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.50 or 0.99892864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

