Yield Guild Games Price Tops $8.59 (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $593.59 million and $282.65 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.59 or 0.00015067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00064895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00095566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,557.48 or 0.07990973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.66 or 0.99829669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021779 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

