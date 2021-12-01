Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.40. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

