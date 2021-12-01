Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

EPRT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 749,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 161.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

