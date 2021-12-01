Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

