Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $2.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.18. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

