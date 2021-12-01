Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce earnings per share of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.73. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 74,427 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. 273,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,431. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $81.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

