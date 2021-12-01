ZBG Token Hits Market Cap of $6.47 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $310,534.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00235537 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

