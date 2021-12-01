ZCore Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market cap of $107,780.00 and approximately $362.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,536,445 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

