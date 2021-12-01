Zeusshield Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,519.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $357,260.18 and $26,519.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00236560 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00086739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

