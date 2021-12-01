Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.92). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 840,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,898. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $942.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.