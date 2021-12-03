2key.network (2KEY) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last Week

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, 2key.network has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $11,286.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00239764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,006,291 coins. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

