8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Volume Tops $3,655.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $925,774.15 and approximately $3,655.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000635 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

