Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Hits $50.74 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $50.74 million and $8.45 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 393,271,939 coins and its circulating supply is 347,450,996 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.