Aion Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $95.53 million and $32.87 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,098.38 or 0.98260560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00308895 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.56 or 0.00470694 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00196368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010377 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001675 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001147 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,941,346 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

