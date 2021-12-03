Aluna.Social (ALN) Price Hits $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Aluna.Social coin can now be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aluna.Social has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Aluna.Social has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $82,315.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

ALN is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 34,911,484 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

