Aurox (URUS) Price Reaches $197.53 on Major Exchanges

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for $197.53 or 0.00373122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $103.10 million and $979,703.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00237251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

