BlackHat Price Up 5% Over Last Week (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $281,582.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000912 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

