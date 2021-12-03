Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52.07 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $87.88 million and approximately $52.07 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00346767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002250 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,717,415,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,610,381 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

