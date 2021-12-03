Cappasity Reaches One Day Volume of $310,947.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $310,947.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00042793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00237785 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.