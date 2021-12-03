Centrality (CENNZ) Trading Up 3% This Week

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $308.38 million and $4.21 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00236967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

