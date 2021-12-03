Cindicator Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $33.90 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00237251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

