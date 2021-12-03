Compound Price Hits $249.50 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Compound has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $107.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $249.50 or 0.00471206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,195,180 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

