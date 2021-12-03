CryptEx (CRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $998,609.05

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $998,609.05 and $18,394.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $11.75 or 0.00022281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,666.22 or 0.97984468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00056777 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00040715 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.96 or 0.00625766 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

