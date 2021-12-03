CryptoSoul Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $427.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00193488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00626602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

