CryptoTask Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $440,285.78 and approximately $47,300.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00061654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.76 or 0.07746700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,499.51 or 0.99564790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002691 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,295 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.