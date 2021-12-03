Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $242,633.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $316.95 or 0.00597782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00011039 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00175850 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 22,053 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

