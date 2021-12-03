David C. Shelton Sells 9,886 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. Chemours’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chemours by 27.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after purchasing an additional 918,918 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

