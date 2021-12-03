David Wolf Sells 150,800 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf sold 150,800 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$316,619.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,018,770.87.

On Friday, December 3rd, David Wolf sold 22,100 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$46,381.27.

Hamilton Thorne stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.10. 45,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.16. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.29 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a market cap of C$297.27 million and a PE ratio of 91.30.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

