DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0518 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $172.27 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,325,475,048 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

