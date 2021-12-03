DEXTools Reaches Market Cap of $54.49 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. DEXTools has a total market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $154,076.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00237251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 102,108,709 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

