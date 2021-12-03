Ditto Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Ditto has a market cap of $2.28 million and $3,099.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ditto has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00061654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00069774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.76 or 0.07746700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00088536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,499.51 or 0.99564790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

