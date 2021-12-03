Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Board Approves Share Buyback Program

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.25.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,154. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.