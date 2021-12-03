EDC Blockchain Price Reaches $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 100.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $431,341.53 and approximately $782.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

