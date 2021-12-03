Edgeware 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.31 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $64.09 million and $3.31 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00237251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,564,670,786 coins and its circulating supply is 5,903,610,363 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.