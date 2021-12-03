Elamachain (ELAMA) Market Cap Reaches $4.02 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00237879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.