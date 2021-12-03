Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $214.48 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $6.70 or 0.00012706 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,728.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.48 or 0.07820132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.01 or 0.00345187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.26 or 0.00984764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00082656 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.00421338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.57 or 0.00387956 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

